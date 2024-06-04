HT Auto
Detel EV Easy Plus vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours.
Easy Plus vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy plus Accelero r14
BrandDetel EVNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 39,999₹ 49,731
Range60 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5 - 16,Rear :-2.5 - 16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
170 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
20 Ah1.92 kWh
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73753,003
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99949,731
RTO
1,5990
Insurance
1,1393,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9181,139

