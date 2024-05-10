In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge.
Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours.