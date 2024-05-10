HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEasy Plus vs LXS 2.0

Detel EV Easy Plus vs Lectrix LXS 2.0

In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours.
Easy Plus vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy plus Lxs 2.0
BrandDetel EVLectrix
Price₹ 39,999₹ 49,999
Range60 km/charge98 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Subscription Swapping
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5 - 16,Rear :-2.5 - 16-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
170 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
20 Ah2.3 kWh
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73753,276
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99949,999
RTO
1,5990
Insurance
1,1393,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9181,145

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift boasts a new three-cylinder engine.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India: 5 things to know
    10 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z feels like a steal for its price-to-performance ratio and despite a few hiccups, this arrives a highly likeable motorcycle
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal
    11 May 2024
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift boasts a new three-cylinder engine.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched, promises better fuel economy than before
    9 May 2024
    The 2025 Range Rover Electric is scheduled for a global debut later this year and will make its way to India
    2025 Range Rover Electric waitlist rises to over 28,000, debut later this year
    11 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     