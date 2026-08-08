In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy plus
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Detel EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-