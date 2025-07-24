In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs HF Deluxe Comparison