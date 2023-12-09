Saved Articles

Detel EV Easy Plus vs GT Force Flying

In 2023 Detel EV Easy Plus or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73757,685
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99954,338
RTO
1,5990
Insurance
1,1393,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9181,239

