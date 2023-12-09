In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Pony has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less