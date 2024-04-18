HT Auto
Detel EV Easy Plus vs Enigma Ambier

In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Enigma Ambier choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours.
Easy Plus vs Ambier Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy plus Ambier
BrandDetel EVEnigma
Price₹ 39,999₹ 57,000
Range60 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5 - 16,Rear :-2.5 - 16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
170 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
20 Ah3.78 kWh
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73760,390
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99957,000
RTO
1,5990
Insurance
1,1393,390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9181,298

