In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Easy Plus vs EMX Comparison