In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ZGS vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Rayzr 125 Brand Deltic Yamaha Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 85,030 Range 70 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-6 Hrs. - Read Less