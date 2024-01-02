In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ZGS vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Vxl 150 Brand Deltic Vespa Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Range 70 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-6 Hrs. -