In 2026 Deltic ZGS or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ZGS vs LX 125 Comparison