In 2026 Deltic ZGS or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
ZGS vs Gixxer Comparison