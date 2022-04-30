In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ZGS vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Avenis Brand Deltic Suzuki Price ₹ 1.02 Lakhs ₹ 86,700 Range 70 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-6 Hrs. - Read Less