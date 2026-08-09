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Deltic ZGS vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Deltic ZGS or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
ZGS vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Revolt rv300
BrandDelticRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range70 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh60 V
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
ZGS
Deltic ZGS
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic ZGS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1815 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm225 mm
Height
1120 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.50 - 10 Rear :-3.50 - 10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1200 W1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive ModesRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,58794,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,49094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2902,041

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