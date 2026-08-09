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Deltic ZGS vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Deltic ZGS or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
ZGS vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Evoqis
BrandDelticOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range70 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6 Hours

Filters
ZGS
Deltic ZGS
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Deltic ZGS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1815 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.50 - 10 Rear :-3.50 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
70 km90 km
Max Speed
45 kmph75 kmph
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive ModesMotor Cut-off Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,5871,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,4901,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,0973,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2902,811

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