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Deltic ZGS vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Deltic ZGS or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. ZGS has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
ZGS vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs w175
BrandDelticKawasaki
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
ZGS
Deltic ZGS
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Deltic ZGS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1815 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm165 mm
Height
1120 mm1050 mm
Width
730 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.50 - 10 Rear :-3.50 - 10Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km480 km
Max Speed
45 kmph110 kmph
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
Bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,5871,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,4901,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
4,09710,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2902,850

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