HT Auto

Deltic ZGS vs iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

In 2024 Deltic ZGS or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
ZGS vs Jeet X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs Jeet x
BrandDelticiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range70 km/charge115-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Filters
ZGS
Deltic ZGS
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.50 - 10 Rear :-3.50 - 10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1815 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm180 mm
Height
1120 mm1200 mm
Width
730 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree9 Degree
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive ModesGlove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,58794,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,49089,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0974,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2902,021

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District planned to issue a written abatement order for Tesla later this week after Tuesday's announcement.
    Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant
    27 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     