In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
ZGS vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zgs
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Deltic
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Lakhs
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.