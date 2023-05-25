HT Auto
Deltic ZGS vs Enigma N8 Thunderstrom

In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Enigma N8 Thunderstrom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
ZGS vs N8 Thunderstrom Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zgs N8 thunderstrom
BrandDelticEnigma
Price₹ 1.02 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range70 km/charge90-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

ZGS
Deltic ZGS
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.50 - 10 Rear :-3.50 - 10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1815 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh2.94 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,5871,15,057
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,4901,06,579
RTO
02,500
Insurance
4,0975,978
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2902,473

