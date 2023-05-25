In 2024 Deltic ZGS or Enigma N8 Thunderstrom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic ZGS Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZGS up to 70 km/charge and the N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
ZGS vs N8 Thunderstrom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zgs
|N8 thunderstrom
|Brand
|Deltic
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|90-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.