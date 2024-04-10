HT Auto
Deltic Trento vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Deltic Trento or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Trento has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Trento vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trento Fzs 25
BrandDelticYamaha
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Trento
Deltic Trento
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
1900 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Height
1120 mm1105 mm
Width
730 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes, Hazard Light, Side Stand Sensor-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6981,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9901,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,70810,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8523,546

