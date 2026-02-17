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Deltic Trento vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Deltic Trento or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Trento has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Trento vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trento Jawa
BrandDelticJawa
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-30.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-293 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Trento
Deltic Trento
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic Trento Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1900 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
730 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
75 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes, Hazard Light, Side Stand SensorTwin Exhaust
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6982,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9901,77,215
RTO
014,177
Insurance
4,70810,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8524,329

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