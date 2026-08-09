In 2026 Deltic Trento or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Trento has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Trento vs Unicorn Comparison