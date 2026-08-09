In 2026 Deltic Trento or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Trento has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Trento vs CB350RS Comparison