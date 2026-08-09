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Deltic Trento vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Deltic Trento or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Trento up to 75 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Trento vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trento Ehx20
BrandDelticHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh36 V
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Trento
Deltic Trento
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic Trento Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1900 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1120 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
75 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Continious Power
3000
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
Bs6
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes, Hazard Light, Side Stand Sensor-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6982,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9901,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,7080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8525,803

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