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HomeCompare BikesTrento vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

Deltic Trento vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 Deltic Trento or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Trento Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Trento up to 75 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Trento vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trento Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandDelticEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh115 Ah
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Trento
Deltic Trento
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic Trento Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1900 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1120 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
75 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
10 Degree15 °
Additional Features
Keyless Start & Stop, Find My Bike, Three Drive Modes, Hazard Light, Side Stand SensorRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh115 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6981,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9901,42,000
RTO
011,360
Insurance
4,7084,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8523,383

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