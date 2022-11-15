HT Auto
In 2024 Deltic Legion or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Legion vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Queen sx
BrandDelticWarivo Motors
Price₹ 69,490₹ 53,800
Range70-100 km/charge55-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1800 mm1785 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Height
1040 mm1100 mm
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kg-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06275,300
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49075,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,618

