In 2024 Deltic Legion or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Legion vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legion
|Nexa
|Brand
|Deltic
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,490
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.