Deltic Legion vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Deltic Legion or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Legion vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Sport
BrandDelticTVS
Price₹ 69,490₹ 59,431
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Filters
Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
Bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1950 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Height
1040 mm1080 mm
Width
720 mm705 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06268,806
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49059,431
RTO
03,565
Insurance
3,5725,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,478

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

