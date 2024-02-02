In 2024 Deltic Legion or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Legion vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Jupiter Brand Deltic TVS Price ₹ 69,490 ₹ 73,340 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. -