Deltic Legion vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Legion vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Storm zx
BrandDelticTunwal
Price₹ 69,490₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range70-100 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1800 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1040 mm
Width
720 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kg-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,0621,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49090,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
3,5726,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5702,209

