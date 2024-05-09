In 2024 Deltic Legion or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.