Deltic Legion vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Legion vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Avenis
BrandDelticSuzuki
Price₹ 69,490₹ 86,700
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1040 mm
Width
720 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgFRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh12 V/ Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,0621,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,5726,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5702,199

