In 2024 Deltic Legion or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Legion vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Avenis Brand Deltic Suzuki Price ₹ 69,490 ₹ 86,700 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. -