In 2024 Deltic Legion or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.

Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. Legion vs Electrica Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Electrica Brand Deltic Raftaar Price ₹ 69,490 ₹ 48,540 Range 70-100 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. -