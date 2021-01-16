HT Auto
Deltic Legion vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
Legion vs Electrica Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Electrica
BrandDelticRaftaar
Price₹ 69,490₹ 48,540
Range70-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1825 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Height
1040 mm1100 mm
Width
720 mm715 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgOptional (fast charging 1 - 2 hrs), 60V/25 AH Lithium Battery Optional
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh60 V, 25 AH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06248,540
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49048,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,043

