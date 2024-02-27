HT Auto
Deltic Legion vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 Deltic Legion or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Legion vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Eco
BrandDelticiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 69,490₹ 81,999
Range70-100 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Height
1040 mm1300 mm
Width
720 mm710 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree14 Degree
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh1.5 kWh
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06285,795
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49081,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5723,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,844

