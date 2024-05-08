HT Auto
Deltic Legion vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Legion vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Shine 100
BrandDelticHonda
Price₹ 69,490₹ 64,900
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1800 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm168 mm
Height
1040 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgLong and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06277,436
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49064,900
RTO
06,692
Insurance
3,5725,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,664
Expert Rating
-

