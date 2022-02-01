In 2026 Deltic Legion or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Legion has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Legion vs Grazia Comparison