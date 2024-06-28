HT Auto
In 2024 Deltic Legion or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Legion vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion One plus pro
BrandDelticGT Force
Price₹ 69,490₹ 76,555
Range70-100 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1800 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm210 mm
Height
1040 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kg-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year5 years or 60,000 kilometers
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh2.5 kWh
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06276,555
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49076,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,645

