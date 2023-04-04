HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesLegion vs Ryder SuperMax

Deltic Legion vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Legion vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Ryder supermax
BrandDelticGemopai
Price₹ 69,490₹ 79,999
Range70-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1800 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Height
1040 mm1060 mm
Width
720 mm650 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06283,893
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5723,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,803

      News