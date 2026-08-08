In 2026 Deltic Legion or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Legion vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legion
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Deltic
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 69,490
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|2 Hours