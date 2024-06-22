HT Auto
Deltic Legion vs Fidato Evtech Easy Go

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Legion vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Easy go
BrandDelticFidato Evtech
Price₹ 69,490₹ 86,315
Range70-100 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1800 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1040 mm1140 mm
Width
720 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kg-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh0.28 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06290,590
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49086,315
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5724,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,947

