In 2024 Deltic Legion or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Legion vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legion
|Cutie
|Brand
|Deltic
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 69,490
|₹ 54,600
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|3-4 Hrs.