Deltic Legion vs Fidato Evtech 21

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Legion vs 21 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion 21
BrandDelticFidato Evtech
Price₹ 69,490₹ 89,199
Range70-100 km/charge80-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1800 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1040 mm1160 mm
Width
720 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kg-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06293,549
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49089,199
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5724,350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5702,010

