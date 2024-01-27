In 2024 Deltic Legion or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Legion vs 21 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legion
|21
|Brand
|Deltic
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 69,490
|₹ 89,199
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|80-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.