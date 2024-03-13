HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDrixx vs XL100

Deltic Drixx vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Deltic Drixx or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Drixx vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Xl100
BrandDelticTVS
Price₹ 64,990₹ 44,998
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Filters
Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1850 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm158 mm
Height
1100 mm1077 mm
Kerb Weight
57 kg88 kg
Width
700 mm670 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & Stop-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,5005,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,143

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    This modified TVS XL100 moped been made by a South-Indian automobile modification house named Sudus Custom. Image Credits: Instagram/Rakesh Babu
    TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
    11 May 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     