In 2024 Deltic Drixx or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Drixx vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Sport Brand Deltic TVS Price ₹ 64,990 ₹ 59,431 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. - Read Less