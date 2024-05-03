In 2024 Deltic Drixx or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Drixx vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Ntorq 125 Brand Deltic TVS Price ₹ 64,990 ₹ 84,636 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 54.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. -