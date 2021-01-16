HT Auto
Deltic Drixx vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2024 Deltic Drixx or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
Drixx vs Electrica Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Electrica
BrandDelticRaftaar
Price₹ 64,990₹ 48,540
Range70-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1850 mm1825 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm180 mm
Height
1100 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
57 kg-
Width
700 mm715 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & StopOptional (fast charging 1 - 2 hrs), 60V/25 AH Lithium Battery Optional
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh60 V, 25 AH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49048,540
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99048,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,043

