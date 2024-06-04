In 2024 Deltic Drixx or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Drixx vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drixx
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Deltic
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|6-8 Hrs.