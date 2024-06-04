HT Auto
In 2024 Deltic Drixx or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Drixx vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Accelero plus
BrandDelticNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 64,990₹ 55,200
Range70-100 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1850 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm175 mm
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
57 kg86 kg
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & Stop-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5003,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,258

