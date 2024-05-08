In 2024 Deltic Drixx or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Drixx vs Shine 100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Shine 100 Brand Deltic Honda Price ₹ 64,990 ₹ 64,900 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 65 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 98.98 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. -