Deltic Drixx vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Deltic Drixx or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Drixx vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Shine 100
BrandDelticHonda
Price₹ 64,990₹ 64,900
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
190 mmDrum
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mmDrum
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1850 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm168 mm
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
57 kg-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & StopLong and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49077,436
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99064,900
RTO
06,692
Insurance
3,5005,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,664
Expert Rating
-

