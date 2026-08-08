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Deltic Drixx vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2026 Deltic Drixx or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Drixx vs Optima Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Optima li
BrandDelticHero Electric
Price₹ 64,990₹ 63,500
Range70-100 km/charge65-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity-334 kWh
Charging Time6-8 Hours-

Filters
Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic Drixx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm140 mm
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
57 kg68 kg
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
7065 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & StopY (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49067,888
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99063,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5004,388
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,459

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