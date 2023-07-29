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Deltic Drixx vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Deltic Drixx or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Drixx vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Passion pro
BrandDelticHero
Price₹ 64,990₹ 65,740
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-68.21 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-113.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hours-

Filters
Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Deltic Drixx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm180 mm
Length
1850 mm2036 mm
Height
1100 mm1113 mm
Kerb Weight
57 kg117 kg
Width
700 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & StopAutosail
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49083,025
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99069,475
RTO
05,858
Insurance
3,5005,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,784

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