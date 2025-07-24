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Deltic Drixx vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2026 Deltic Drixx or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Drixx vs HF Deluxe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Hf deluxe
BrandDelticHero
Price₹ 64,990₹ 55,992
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hours-

Filters
Drixx
Deltic Drixx
Lead Acid
₹64,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Deltic Drixx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm165 mm
Length
1850 mm1965 mm
Height
1100 mm1045 mm
Kerb Weight
57 kg112 kg
Width
700 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
Bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & Stop-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49065,888
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99055,992
RTO
03,660
Insurance
3,5006,236
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,416
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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